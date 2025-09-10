Europe at the Crossroads: Energy Security and New Dependencies

In the wake of Europe's energy crisis, the continent has moved from emergency measures to a phase of systematic redesign. However, deep vulnerabilities continue to threaten stability. The Energy and Climate Security Risk Index (ECSRI) highlights a divide where some nations lead in energy security, while others lag.

Europe has successfully reduced its dependence on Russian fossil fuels. Gas imports have shifted significantly, leading to new dependence on U.S. liquefied natural gas and Chinese raw materials. The challenge lies in balancing this change without substituting one dependency for another.

Affordability remains a pressing issue, with energy costs surging post-2020. Efforts to enhance renewable infrastructure highlight Europe's energy reliability challenges, as seen in recent infrastructure failures. To ensure sustainability, the EU needs cohesive long-term strategies to consolidate gains and mitigate emerging risks.

