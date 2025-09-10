Left Menu

Pioneering Goat Farming in India: A New Era Begins

A new Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between CIRG, Mathura and Yuvaan Agro Goat Farm in Agra to advance goat farming in India. The MoU covers joint research, advanced breeding techniques, and capacity building, aiming to modernize and enhance the sustainability of goat farming practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:30 IST
Pioneering Goat Farming in India: A New Era Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On International Goat Day, a significant agreement was established between the Central Institute for Research on Goats (CIRG) in Mathura and the Yuvaan Agro Goat Farm & Research Institute in Agra. This landmark deal seeks to elevate goat farming in India by integrating scientific research, modern technology, and advanced training.

The memorandum targets multiple areas, including collaborative research and development, high-quality semen testing, pregnancy detection kits, and farmer skill enhancement. These components aim to foster a transformation in goat farming practices across the nation.

Mr. D.K. Singh, Director of Yuvaan Agro, expressed enthusiasm about connecting 10,000 farmers with modern farming methods. This initiative is poised to make small farmers more self-reliant, aiming for a tenfold increase in livestock over the next five years. This strategic alliance promises to deliver far-reaching benefits for the goat farming community in India.

TRENDING

1
EU Backs Poland Amid Russian Airspace Incursion

EU Backs Poland Amid Russian Airspace Incursion

 Belgium
2
Thackeray Cousins Stir Alliance Speculations

Thackeray Cousins Stir Alliance Speculations

 India
3
Controversy Erupts Over 'Token' Flood Relief to Punjab

Controversy Erupts Over 'Token' Flood Relief to Punjab

 India
4
Tensions Flare in Doda District Over PSA Detention

Tensions Flare in Doda District Over PSA Detention

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging Europe’s Euro Trap: IMF Finds Monetary Policy Losing Power in Euroized States

ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund

Global Strategy to Eradicate Yaws by 2030 Hinges on Serosurveys, WHO Declares

Brazil’s Road Traffic Epidemic: A Preventable Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025