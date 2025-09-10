Pioneering Goat Farming in India: A New Era Begins
A new Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between CIRG, Mathura and Yuvaan Agro Goat Farm in Agra to advance goat farming in India. The MoU covers joint research, advanced breeding techniques, and capacity building, aiming to modernize and enhance the sustainability of goat farming practices.
On International Goat Day, a significant agreement was established between the Central Institute for Research on Goats (CIRG) in Mathura and the Yuvaan Agro Goat Farm & Research Institute in Agra. This landmark deal seeks to elevate goat farming in India by integrating scientific research, modern technology, and advanced training.
The memorandum targets multiple areas, including collaborative research and development, high-quality semen testing, pregnancy detection kits, and farmer skill enhancement. These components aim to foster a transformation in goat farming practices across the nation.
Mr. D.K. Singh, Director of Yuvaan Agro, expressed enthusiasm about connecting 10,000 farmers with modern farming methods. This initiative is poised to make small farmers more self-reliant, aiming for a tenfold increase in livestock over the next five years. This strategic alliance promises to deliver far-reaching benefits for the goat farming community in India.
