EU Plans Accelerated Phase-Out of Russian Energy Amid Sanctions
The European Union is accelerating its efforts to phase out Russian fossil fuels as part of new sanctions against Moscow. Under pressure from the U.S., the EU aims to completely stop importing Russian oil and gas by 2028. Legal negotiations are ongoing, with some countries opposing the measures.
The European Union is contemplating an expedited phase-out of Russian fossil fuels, according to European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. This move is part of a broader sanctions package against Moscow, following U.S. calls to cease Russian oil imports.
Officials are presently in Washington to coordinate on new sanctions for Russia, with an emphasis on halting oil purchases. President Donald Trump has urged the EU to consider imposing steep tariffs on China and India to pressure Moscow further.
In her address to the European Parliament, von der Leyen highlighted plans to quickly eliminate Russian fossil fuel reliance as part of the 19th sanctions package. While there is strong support, Hungary and Slovakia have expressed concerns, citing potential energy price hikes due to the proposed sanctions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Operation Midway Blitz: Trump Administration's Controversial Immigration Crackdown
Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Intervention in Foreign Aid Dispute
Trump Administration Seeks Supreme Court Ruling on Frozen Foreign Aid
Trump administration asks Supreme Court for an emergency order to keep billions of dollars in foreign aid frozen, reports AP.
US-India Trade Tensions Intensify Over Russian Oil Imports