EU Plans Accelerated Phase-Out of Russian Energy Amid Sanctions

The European Union is contemplating an expedited phase-out of Russian fossil fuels, according to European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. This move is part of a broader sanctions package against Moscow, following U.S. calls to cease Russian oil imports.

Officials are presently in Washington to coordinate on new sanctions for Russia, with an emphasis on halting oil purchases. President Donald Trump has urged the EU to consider imposing steep tariffs on China and India to pressure Moscow further.

In her address to the European Parliament, von der Leyen highlighted plans to quickly eliminate Russian fossil fuel reliance as part of the 19th sanctions package. While there is strong support, Hungary and Slovakia have expressed concerns, citing potential energy price hikes due to the proposed sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)