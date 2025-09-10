Left Menu

EU Plans Accelerated Phase-Out of Russian Energy Amid Sanctions

The European Union is accelerating its efforts to phase out Russian fossil fuels as part of new sanctions against Moscow. Under pressure from the U.S., the EU aims to completely stop importing Russian oil and gas by 2028. Legal negotiations are ongoing, with some countries opposing the measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is contemplating an expedited phase-out of Russian fossil fuels, according to European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. This move is part of a broader sanctions package against Moscow, following U.S. calls to cease Russian oil imports.

Officials are presently in Washington to coordinate on new sanctions for Russia, with an emphasis on halting oil purchases. President Donald Trump has urged the EU to consider imposing steep tariffs on China and India to pressure Moscow further.

In her address to the European Parliament, von der Leyen highlighted plans to quickly eliminate Russian fossil fuel reliance as part of the 19th sanctions package. While there is strong support, Hungary and Slovakia have expressed concerns, citing potential energy price hikes due to the proposed sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

