Left Menu

Power of Siberia 2: Russia's Strategic Pipeline to China

Gazprom's CEO announced a 'legally binding' agreement to build the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, aiming to transport natural gas from Russia to China through Mongolia. Despite the geopolitics involved, unanswered questions about pricing and financing linger. China's leverage plays a critical role in determining the project's feasibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:50 IST
Power of Siberia 2: Russia's Strategic Pipeline to China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Russia's Gazprom has reached a 'legally binding' memorandum with China National Petroleum Co to construct the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline. The ambitious project aims to divert Russian natural gas exports from Europe to China, following losses from geopolitical tensions over Ukraine.

During a strategic meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Gazprom's CEO announced the deal but omitted crucial details such as pricing and financing. Analysts view the announcement as a demonstration of Russia and China's evolving alliance against the United States, as well as a snub to American liquefied natural gas.

Despite potential benefits, the pipeline's progress faces hurdles. China's extensive leverage allows it to negotiate low prices, complicating Russia's efforts to finalize the agreement. The global shift toward renewable energy also questions the necessity for another fossil fuel pipeline in China, underscoring the complexities of future demand predictions.

TRENDING

1
Royal Scion Sparks Debate: The Original Landowner Claim

Royal Scion Sparks Debate: The Original Landowner Claim

 India
2
Bridging the Divide: U.S.-China Defense Talks

Bridging the Divide: U.S.-China Defense Talks

 China
3
Karnataka's New Law Targets Illegal Mining Assets

Karnataka's New Law Targets Illegal Mining Assets

 India
4
Unrest in Nepal Spurs India to Action for Stranded Citizens

Unrest in Nepal Spurs India to Action for Stranded Citizens

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025