Nepal Turmoil: Gen Z Protests Prompt High Alert in Uttarakhand

Amid political instability in Nepal, the Uttarakhand Police remain on high alert, coordinating with the Sashastra Seema Bal for joint patrols along the border, according to Uttarakhand Police Headquarters. This cautionary approach follows the 'Gen Z' protests, demanding greater government accountability.

The protests, marked by intense clashes that have resulted in 19 deaths and numerous injuries, have prompted significant political upheaval, culminating in Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation. His departure follows the government's controversial ban on social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube, introduced over concerns of misinformation.

The Ministry of External Affairs has advised Indian citizens to take precautions amid the ongoing unrest, emphasizing the dangers posed by the widespread demonstrations. Escalating public discontent is further fueled by revelations of political nepotism and economic inequality, underpinning the crisis as the country grapples with a severe jobs crisis driving mass emigration.

