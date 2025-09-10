Left Menu

Nepal Turmoil: Gen Z Protests Prompt High Alert in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Police have heightened vigilance due to political unrest in Nepal, driven by 'Gen Z' protests against government corruption and social media bans. The turmoil led to the resignation of Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Indian nationals crossing the border are returning, citing the volatile situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:03 IST
Nepal Turmoil: Gen Z Protests Prompt High Alert in Uttarakhand
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid political instability in Nepal, the Uttarakhand Police remain on high alert, coordinating with the Sashastra Seema Bal for joint patrols along the border, according to Uttarakhand Police Headquarters. This cautionary approach follows the 'Gen Z' protests, demanding greater government accountability.

The protests, marked by intense clashes that have resulted in 19 deaths and numerous injuries, have prompted significant political upheaval, culminating in Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation. His departure follows the government's controversial ban on social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube, introduced over concerns of misinformation.

The Ministry of External Affairs has advised Indian citizens to take precautions amid the ongoing unrest, emphasizing the dangers posed by the widespread demonstrations. Escalating public discontent is further fueled by revelations of political nepotism and economic inequality, underpinning the crisis as the country grapples with a severe jobs crisis driving mass emigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Scion Sparks Debate: The Original Landowner Claim

Royal Scion Sparks Debate: The Original Landowner Claim

 India
2
Bridging the Divide: U.S.-China Defense Talks

Bridging the Divide: U.S.-China Defense Talks

 China
3
Karnataka's New Law Targets Illegal Mining Assets

Karnataka's New Law Targets Illegal Mining Assets

 India
4
Unrest in Nepal Spurs India to Action for Stranded Citizens

Unrest in Nepal Spurs India to Action for Stranded Citizens

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025