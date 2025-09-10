Iran's Nuclear Deal: A Complex Dance of Diplomacy

The recent agreement between Iran and the U.N. nuclear agency does not ensure inspectors' full access to Tehran's nuclear facilities. Iran's Foreign Minister emphasized the need for more talks on inspection protocols. The deal might collapse if the international community re-imposes sanctions.

On Tuesday, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) concurred on resuming checks at several sites, including those targeted by U.S. and Israeli strikes, but specifics were absent. Tehran warned of revoking the agreement if global sanctions recur.

The IAEA stated that the technical document outlined inspection procedures, notifications, and implementation measures. However, uncertainties persist about Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, particularly concerning its potential for weapons-grade enrichment, casting a shadow over future negotiations.