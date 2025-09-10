Iran's Nuclear Deal: A Complex Dance of Diplomacy
Despite a new agreement between Iran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog, inspectors may not have guaranteed access to Iranian nuclear sites. Tehran seeks further discussions on inspection procedures, with the possibility of nullifying the deal if sanctions are reinstated.
The recent agreement between Iran and the U.N. nuclear agency does not ensure inspectors' full access to Tehran's nuclear facilities. Iran's Foreign Minister emphasized the need for more talks on inspection protocols. The deal might collapse if the international community re-imposes sanctions.
On Tuesday, Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) concurred on resuming checks at several sites, including those targeted by U.S. and Israeli strikes, but specifics were absent. Tehran warned of revoking the agreement if global sanctions recur.
The IAEA stated that the technical document outlined inspection procedures, notifications, and implementation measures. However, uncertainties persist about Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, particularly concerning its potential for weapons-grade enrichment, casting a shadow over future negotiations.
