Israel's Finance Minister Deepens Ties with India on Landmark Gujarat Visit

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich visited Gujarat, India, meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to emphasize shared heritage and strengthen ties. Discussions included potential collaborations, especially in technology and financial sectors. Smotrich also explored Israel's involvement in GIFT City, reflecting growing Indo-Israel relations under PM Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:53 IST
Israel's Finance Minister Deepens Ties with India on Landmark Gujarat Visit
Israel Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich meets Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar (Photo/X/@CMOGuj). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark visit to India, Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich paid a courtesy call on Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar. The visit underscored the deep-rooted cultural and technological ties between India, Israel, and particularly Gujarat, as the two leaders engaged in discussions on enhancing these relations.

Minister Smotrich expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthplace during his stay in Gujarat, aiming to explore business opportunities for Israel in international financial ecosystems like GIFT City. He highlighted the robust bond between PM Modi and Israel's Prime Minister, focusing on their mutual dedication to combating terrorism, further solidifying the diplomatic rapport between the nations.

The Chief Minister echoed sentiments of strengthened bilateral ties under PM Modi's leadership and praised Israel's significant advances against terrorism. He acknowledged India's global recognition for governance and is keen on leveraging Israel's expertise in sustainable agriculture. A collaborative team is proposed to explore investment avenues in GIFT City, exemplifying the mutual interest in future development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

