EU Accelerates Sanctions: A Swift End to Russian Fossil Fuel Imports Looms

The European Union is intensifying efforts to phase out Russian fossil fuels quicker than planned, responding to U.S. urges to halt Russian oil purchases to tighten sanctions on Moscow. Currently, EU imports of Russian oil have dropped significantly, yet dependency lingers due to pipeline shipments to Hungary and Slovakia.

EU officials are engaging with the U.S. to strategize further sanctions against Russia. President Donald Trump has urged the EU to press China and India with hefty tariffs on Russian oil, aiming to weaken Moscow's financial support for its war in Ukraine.

Despite internal divisions within the EU, plans are underway to completely halt imports of Russian oil and gas by 2028. However, Hungary and Slovakia remain resistant, citing energy price concerns, while broader international cooperation remains a critical challenge.

