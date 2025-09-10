Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Condemns Attacks in the Region

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman condemned the recent attacks in the region, specifically citing Israel's assault on Doha. He emphasized the need for Arab, Islamic, and international action in response to Qatar's plight, urging a united front against such aggressions.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has issued a stern condemnation of recent attacks in the Middle East, with a specific focus on Israel's assault on Doha, Qatar on Tuesday. In a nationally televised address, he described the incident as 'brutal aggression.'

The Crown Prince called for comprehensive Arab, Islamic, and international efforts to counteract these violent acts. He emphasized the role of regional unity and global partnerships in responding to the escalating tensions.

The address highlights Saudi Arabia's stance on regional stability and its commitment to supporting neighboring countries against external threats and hostilities.

