Tragedy Strikes: Worker Dies in Dhanbad Coal Mine Collapse

A fatal incident at a coal mine in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district has brought the issue of illegal mining into sharp focus. A worker lost his life on Wednesday when a portion of the Chapapur open-cast mine collapsed, as claimed by local MLA Arup Chatterjee.

The tragedy occurred under Eastern Coalfields Limited in the Mugma colliery area. Despite being within Nirsa police jurisdiction, no official complaint has been lodged, complicating the investigative process. Police are probing the incident amidst the lack of formal accusations.

The MLA has demanded an immediate rescue operation, highlighting the urgent need for checks on illegal mining activities. Nirsa police station officer Anil Kumar Sharma confirmed that no official information has yet been received, indicating potential challenges in legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)