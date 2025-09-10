Gurjar Community Unites for Progress and Representation

In Jaipur, a significant meeting bringing together all major Gurjar community organisations took place at the Constitution Club this Wednesday, diving deep into pressing social and political issues.

The nearly five-hour session gathered senior office-bearers from various Gurjar groups in Rajasthan. According to Vijay Singh Bainsla, president of Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, the discussions primarily honed in on crucial themes such as reservation, youth participation, community growth, and mass marriage plans, underscoring a shared call for community unity and effective public representation.

Bainsla announced plans for quarterly meetings to maintain open communication and coordinated efforts among the community organisations. Leaders restated their dedication to the advancement and welfare of Rajasthan's Gurjar community, with the next meeting slated for December in Jaipur.

