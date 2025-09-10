Left Menu

Gurjar Community Unites for Progress and Representation

A joint Gurjar community meeting held in Jaipur addressed key social and political issues, focusing on reservation, youth involvement, and community development. Emphasizing unity, leaders scheduled quarterly meetings for ongoing dialogue and coordination, with the next session planned for December in Jaipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:25 IST
Gurjar Community Unites for Progress and Representation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jaipur, a significant meeting bringing together all major Gurjar community organisations took place at the Constitution Club this Wednesday, diving deep into pressing social and political issues.

The nearly five-hour session gathered senior office-bearers from various Gurjar groups in Rajasthan. According to Vijay Singh Bainsla, president of Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, the discussions primarily honed in on crucial themes such as reservation, youth participation, community growth, and mass marriage plans, underscoring a shared call for community unity and effective public representation.

Bainsla announced plans for quarterly meetings to maintain open communication and coordinated efforts among the community organisations. Leaders restated their dedication to the advancement and welfare of Rajasthan's Gurjar community, with the next meeting slated for December in Jaipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen Shifts Stance, Proposes Sanctions Against Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen Shifts Stance, Proposes Sanctions Against Isra...

 Belgium
2
India's Dominating Spin Attack Stuns UAE in Asia Cup Opener

India's Dominating Spin Attack Stuns UAE in Asia Cup Opener

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tripura CM Advocates for New Criminal Laws for Swift Justice

Tripura CM Advocates for New Criminal Laws for Swift Justice

 India
4
NATO's Unmanned Challenge: Drone Incursions in Polish Airspace

NATO's Unmanned Challenge: Drone Incursions in Polish Airspace

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025