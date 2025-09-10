Gurjar Community Unites for Progress and Representation
A joint Gurjar community meeting held in Jaipur addressed key social and political issues, focusing on reservation, youth involvement, and community development. Emphasizing unity, leaders scheduled quarterly meetings for ongoing dialogue and coordination, with the next session planned for December in Jaipur.
In Jaipur, a significant meeting bringing together all major Gurjar community organisations took place at the Constitution Club this Wednesday, diving deep into pressing social and political issues.
The nearly five-hour session gathered senior office-bearers from various Gurjar groups in Rajasthan. According to Vijay Singh Bainsla, president of Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, the discussions primarily honed in on crucial themes such as reservation, youth participation, community growth, and mass marriage plans, underscoring a shared call for community unity and effective public representation.
Bainsla announced plans for quarterly meetings to maintain open communication and coordinated efforts among the community organisations. Leaders restated their dedication to the advancement and welfare of Rajasthan's Gurjar community, with the next meeting slated for December in Jaipur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
