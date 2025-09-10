Left Menu

Fraud Unveiled: New Case Against Anil Ambani's Reliance Communication

The Enforcement Directorate has expanded its money-laundering investigation against Anil Ambani's Reliance Group, filing a new case involving Reliance Communication Limited and a Rs 2,929 crore loan fraud with SBI. This broadened probe aligns with a CBI investigation targeting similar allegations against Ambani group companies.

Updated: 10-09-2025 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate's investigation into Anil Ambani's Reliance Group intensifies, as a fresh case against Reliance Communication Limited has been filed, linked to an alleged Rs 2,929 crore loan fraud involving the State Bank of India. Official sources confirmed the news, expanding the scope of previous probes.

The latest Enforcement Case Information Report, akin to a police FIR, was launched following a Central Bureau of Investigation complaint lodged on August 21. Subsequent searches were conducted at Reliance Communication's premises and Ambani's residence in Mumbai two days later, all part of the ongoing probe.

The ED case mirrors the CBI FIR, naming RCom-Mumbai, its director Anil D. Ambani, along with unidentified public servants and others. Despite Ambani's claims of being sidelined, the pursuit of justice continues, delving deeper into alleged financial misconduct and illicit loan diversions by Ambani's companies.

