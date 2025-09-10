Governor Kambhampati Champions Tribal Welfare in Odisha's Remote Hamlet

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati took a significant step towards tribal welfare by visiting a remote Bonda village in the Malkangiri district. Interacting with the residents, he emphasized the critical need for enhanced support to particularly vulnerable tribal groups, including the Bonda and Didayi communities.

During his visit to Bandaghati village, the governor engaged with beneficiaries of various government schemes and self-help group members. He stressed the importance of guiding these communities in accessing bank loans to supplement the benefits of subsidies, thereby fostering economic self-reliance.

The governor also launched a health initiative at a local school aimed at eradicating anaemia and vision problems among girls, illustrating a comprehensive approach to tribal upliftment. Eye screenings and training for teachers on portable eye problem detection machines were part of the program, underscoring a commitment to improving healthcare access.

