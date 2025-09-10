Left Menu

Inpasa's Strategic Shift: Decentralizing Biofuel Supply

Inpasa is planning to expand its ethanol production in Brazil's North and Northeast regions. With the use of corn and sorghum as primary sources, the company aims to decentralize biofuel supply. Inpasa also aims to enhance its export potential, contributing significantly to global markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:00 IST
Inpasa's Strategic Shift: Decentralizing Biofuel Supply
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Inpasa, a major ethanol producer, is strategically shifting focus to increase demand in Brazil's northern and northeastern regions, according to Gustavo Mariano Oliveira, Vice President of Trading at the company. This move is part of an effort to decentralize the country's biofuel supply.

Traditionally dominated by sugarcane, ethanol production in Brazil's Southeast, particularly São Paulo, is witnessing new competition as Inpasa pushes corn-based ethanol. Central Brazil has seen corn as a catalyst for ethanol's growing production while sugarcane growth stagnates. Brazil's government forecasts a 60% rise in corn-based ethanol output from 2025 to 2035.

Oliveira revealed plans for a collaboration with Amaggi, an agricultural group, to create new corn ethanol plants in Mato Grosso. Additionally, sorghum is being employed to expand ethanol's reach into regions with diverse climates. Inpasa's operations in Paraguay have achieved significant greenhouse gas reductions, aligning with global demand for greener energy solutions.

TRENDING

1
Cousins Reunite: Thackerays Ignite Alliance Buzz in Maharashtra Politics

Cousins Reunite: Thackerays Ignite Alliance Buzz in Maharashtra Politics

 India
2
Kamala Harris Reflects on Biden's Re-election Decision in '107 Days'

Kamala Harris Reflects on Biden's Re-election Decision in '107 Days'

 Global
3
Pradhan's UAE Visit: Boosting Educational Ties and Innovation

Pradhan's UAE Visit: Boosting Educational Ties and Innovation

 India
4
Security Alert: Potential Threats in Solar-Powered Highway Infrastructure

Security Alert: Potential Threats in Solar-Powered Highway Infrastructure

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025