Left Menu

Japan Secures Major LNG Deal to Boost Energy Security

Glenfarne will supply Japan’s JERA with one million metric tons of LNG annually for 20 years as part of the $44 billion Alaska LNG project. Japan seeks stable LNG supplies to support energy security amid growing electricity demand, despite concerns over the project's high costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 23:00 IST
Japan Secures Major LNG Deal to Boost Energy Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move to enhance energy security, energy developer Glenfarne has struck a 20-year deal to supply Japan's largest power generator, JERA, with one million metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) annually. This agreement marks progress for the costly $44 billion Alaska LNG project.

Glenfarne, which assumed a 75% stake in the Alaska LNG project earlier this year, plans to make a final investment decision for the pipeline by late 2025 and for the export components by 2026. Already, Glenfarne has secured preliminary agreements covering over half of the project's third-party offtake capacity, including deals involving Taiwan's CPC and Thailand's PTT.

The deal underscores Japan's urgent need for stable LNG supplies amid rising electricity demand driven by a boom in data centers. While the agreement marks a forward step for the long-discussed export project, concerns remain about the project's competitive pricing, prompting Japan to consult Wood Mackenzie for a detailed review.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Fed Governor's Dismissal: Independence in Question

Trump's Battle Over Fed Governor's Dismissal: Independence in Question

 Global
2
Mamata Banerjee Assures Stranded Tourists in Nepal Amid Ongoing Protests and Healthcare Crisis

Mamata Banerjee Assures Stranded Tourists in Nepal Amid Ongoing Protests and...

 India
3
Fire on the Streets: France's New PM Faces First-Day Protests

Fire on the Streets: France's New PM Faces First-Day Protests

 France
4
Sandwich-Tossing Former DOJ Employee Pleads Not Guilty

Sandwich-Tossing Former DOJ Employee Pleads Not Guilty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025