Left Menu

CBI Triumphs in International Fugitive Extradition: Munawar Khan's Return

The CBI successfully facilitated the extradition of Munawar Khan from Kuwait, a fugitive wanted for forgery and cheating. Coordinated efforts through INTERPOL and partnerships with international bodies enabled Khan's retrieval, demonstrating CBI's strategic handling of cross-border criminal cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 10:54 IST
CBI Triumphs in International Fugitive Extradition: Munawar Khan's Return
Wanted fugitive Munawar Khan (Photo/CBI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable success story, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has effectively brought back fugitive Munawar Khan from Kuwait. This significant extradition, conducted through INTERPOL channels, involved international collaboration between the International Police Cooperation Unit, the Ministry of External Affairs, and Kuwait's National Central Bureau (NCB). The CBI confirmed on Thursday that Khan, wanted in a case involving forgery and cheating, was returned to India on September 11.

Munawar Khan, escorted by Kuwait Police personnel, landed at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, where a CBI Special Trial Branch (STB) team from Chennai assumed custody. His location originally surfaced due to rigorous INTERPOL intelligence and NCB-Kuwait's pivotal cooperation. Khan had been on the run after defrauding the Bank of Baroda and fleeing to Kuwait, earning a Red Notice status on February 7, 2022, which eventually led to his arrest by local authorities.

The successful extradition underlines CBI's role as India's National Central Bureau for INTERPOL, a critical partner in tracking and apprehending over 130 wanted criminals in recent years. Earlier, on September 5, CBI had similarly coordinated Harshit Babulal Jain's return from the UAE, charged with tax evasion and money laundering in Gujarat. These cases underscore the effectiveness of INTERPOL collaboration and CBI's determination to hold criminals accountable globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League: Fostering a Sports Revolution

Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League: Fostering a Sports Revolution

 India
2
BlackRock's $700 Million Bet on British Data-Centre Infrastructure

BlackRock's $700 Million Bet on British Data-Centre Infrastructure

 Global
3
High-Stakes Showdown: India vs. Pakistan in Asia Cup

High-Stakes Showdown: India vs. Pakistan in Asia Cup

 United Arab Emirates
4
Poll Panel Defends Exclusive Authority Over Electoral Roll Revisions

Poll Panel Defends Exclusive Authority Over Electoral Roll Revisions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025