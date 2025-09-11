Left Menu

Political Charge and Countercharge: Gandhi's Raebareli Visit Amidst BJP Protests

Congress' Raebareli MP, set to chair a pivotal DISHA meeting, encounters BJP protests amidst a high-octane political atmosphere. Accusations of vote theft resurface as Gandhi meets local workers. With a packed itinerary, Gandhi vigorously champions development projects, amidst the backdrop of BJP's fierce opposition rally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:28 IST
Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a politically charged visit to his constituency, Raebareli MP and Congress Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is poised to steer a key District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting. The assembly, scheduled for Thursday, promises to be a focal point of local development discussions.

Before the DISHA meeting, the Congress leader interacted with workers at the Feroze Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power Station, staying overnight in the area, and also engaged with Raebareli and Unchahar locals. The DISHA sessions occur quarterly to evaluate regional progress and feature attendance from prominent personalities, including District Magistrate Harshita Mathur, MLAs, and Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh.

On the eve of the meeting, Gandhi reiterated allegations of widespread vote theft, saying the slogan 'Vote chor, gaddi chhor' is gaining momentum nationwide. Meanwhile, BJP supporters took to the streets protesting embarrassing comments made about the Prime Minister's mother during a prior rally. Police efforts aimed to quell the protests involving BJP members and unrelenting slogans against Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

