Political Charge and Countercharge: Gandhi's Raebareli Visit Amidst BJP Protests

In a politically charged visit to his constituency, Raebareli MP and Congress Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is poised to steer a key District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting. The assembly, scheduled for Thursday, promises to be a focal point of local development discussions.

Before the DISHA meeting, the Congress leader interacted with workers at the Feroze Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power Station, staying overnight in the area, and also engaged with Raebareli and Unchahar locals. The DISHA sessions occur quarterly to evaluate regional progress and feature attendance from prominent personalities, including District Magistrate Harshita Mathur, MLAs, and Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh.

On the eve of the meeting, Gandhi reiterated allegations of widespread vote theft, saying the slogan 'Vote chor, gaddi chhor' is gaining momentum nationwide. Meanwhile, BJP supporters took to the streets protesting embarrassing comments made about the Prime Minister's mother during a prior rally. Police efforts aimed to quell the protests involving BJP members and unrelenting slogans against Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)