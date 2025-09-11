Technical Snag Grounds SpiceJet Flight Amid Unrest in Nepal

Passengers on a SpiceJet flight to Kathmandu experienced significant delays on Thursday due to a technical glitch. The flight, SG41, initially scheduled for 8:10 AM, was postponed to 9:30 AM but was returned to the parking bay after taxiing on the runway without air conditioning.

The airline announced a technical snag as the reason for the disruption, asking passengers to deboard and wait in a bus at the airport. Efforts to resolve the issue are underway, with further details pending.

Concurrently, all SpiceJet flights to and from Kathmandu were suspended after unrest in Nepal escalated. Reports indicate at least 31 protester deaths and hundreds injured in clashes over government corruption. The airline promised to inform passengers of changes via SMS or email.