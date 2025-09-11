Left Menu

Technical Snag Grounds SpiceJet Flight Amid Unrest in Nepal

SpiceJet Flight SG41 faced technical issues, causing delays and passenger inconvenience at Delhi airport. Meanwhile, all flights to and from Kathmandu were canceled amid unrest in Nepal. At least 31 protesters died in clashes, and hundreds were injured following a social media ban by the government.

Updated: 11-09-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 13:05 IST
Technical Snag Grounds SpiceJet Flight Amid Unrest in Nepal
SpiceJet passengers travelling from Delhi to Kathmandu (SG 41) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Passengers on a SpiceJet flight to Kathmandu experienced significant delays on Thursday due to a technical glitch. The flight, SG41, initially scheduled for 8:10 AM, was postponed to 9:30 AM but was returned to the parking bay after taxiing on the runway without air conditioning.

The airline announced a technical snag as the reason for the disruption, asking passengers to deboard and wait in a bus at the airport. Efforts to resolve the issue are underway, with further details pending.

Concurrently, all SpiceJet flights to and from Kathmandu were suspended after unrest in Nepal escalated. Reports indicate at least 31 protester deaths and hundreds injured in clashes over government corruption. The airline promised to inform passengers of changes via SMS or email.

