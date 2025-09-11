Sanjay Singh Accuses J&K Police of 'Dictatorship' in AAP Leader's Arrest Saga
AAP MP Sanjay Singh accuses the Jammu and Kashmir police of preventing him from protesting against the arrest of party leader Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act. Singh labels police actions as 'dictatorship' and claims BJP’s attempts to suppress AAP will only empower the party.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh condemned the Jammu and Kashmir police for allegedly preventing his protest against the arrest of fellow leader Mehraj Malik, who has been placed under the Public Safety Act.
Speaking from Srinagar, Singh described the police's actions as 'dictatorship,' emphasizing his constitutional right to protest. The lawmaker's grievances were publicly aired on social media platform X.
Prior to reaching Srinagar, Singh met with Malik's family in Jammu, decrying the arrest as an unfair retaliation for Malik's advocacy for essential public services in his constituency. Singh asserted that BJP efforts to stifle AAP's influence in the region will ultimately reinforce the party's resolve.
