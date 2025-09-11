Left Menu

CRPF Personnel Injured in Dantewada IED Blast: Forces Launch Search Operations

Two CRPF personnel were injured in a pressure IED explosion during a demining operation in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. Security forces have launched search operations following the incident. The injured are receiving medical attention at Dantewada hospital and will be airlifted to Raipur for advanced care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:23 IST
CRPF Personnel Injured in Dantewada IED Blast: Forces Launch Search Operations
Visuals from Dantewada hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have intensified search operations in the Palli-Barsur road area of Dantewada district, Chhattisgarh, following a pressure IED blast that left two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel injured on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai reported that the explosion occurred during a demining operation, injuring an inspector and a critically injured member of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad. They are receiving treatment locally but are slated for airlift to Raipur for further medical care.

Police noted the blast took place near Sathdhaar-Malevahi, with one dog handler critically injured. Search operations and area domination are underway, amid suspicions the IED might have been an older device.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Mauritius Strengthen Ties with Landmark Economic Package

India-Mauritius Strengthen Ties with Landmark Economic Package

 India
2
AISA-SFI Alliance Unveils Diverse Candidates for DUSU Elections

AISA-SFI Alliance Unveils Diverse Candidates for DUSU Elections

 India
3
Oracle's Ascent: Riding the AI Cloud Wave

Oracle's Ascent: Riding the AI Cloud Wave

 Global
4
Arshdeep Singh: The Overlooked Pace Prodigy in T20I Squad

Arshdeep Singh: The Overlooked Pace Prodigy in T20I Squad

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025