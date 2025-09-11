CRPF Personnel Injured in Dantewada IED Blast: Forces Launch Search Operations

Security forces have intensified search operations in the Palli-Barsur road area of Dantewada district, Chhattisgarh, following a pressure IED blast that left two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel injured on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai reported that the explosion occurred during a demining operation, injuring an inspector and a critically injured member of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad. They are receiving treatment locally but are slated for airlift to Raipur for further medical care.

Police noted the blast took place near Sathdhaar-Malevahi, with one dog handler critically injured. Search operations and area domination are underway, amid suspicions the IED might have been an older device.

