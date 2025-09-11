Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Unveils Grand Projects in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on September 13 and 14 to kickstart and inaugurate key projects valued at Rs 18,000 crore. His itinerary includes visits to Guwahati, Mangaldoi, and Numaligarh for several inaugurations including cultural celebrations, medical infrastructure, and the country's first bamboo-based bio refinery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:41 IST
Prime Minister Modi Unveils Grand Projects in Assam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to grace Assam with his presence on September 13 and 14 to initiate and inaugurate a series of major projects amounting to Rs 18,000 crore. The visit marks a pivotal moment for the region, showcasing advancements in cultural and infrastructural development.

On September 13, the Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in the centennial celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika at Guwahati's Veterinary College Field. This event will feature a grand performance by over 1200 artists. A biography of Dr. Hazarika will also be unveiled, translated into various Indian languages, and distributed to two million families in Assam.

September 14 will see the Prime Minister laying the foundation stone for Darrang Medical College and other key infrastructures in Mangaldoi. Further developments include a bridge over the Brahmaputra River and India's pioneering bamboo-based bio refinery in Numaligarh, reinforcing the government's commitment to Assam's progress.

TRENDING

1
Gujarat Extends Lifeline to Flood-Hit Punjab and Chhattisgarh

Gujarat Extends Lifeline to Flood-Hit Punjab and Chhattisgarh

 India
2
Railway Board's Trust-Building Initiative for On-Board Housekeepers

Railway Board's Trust-Building Initiative for On-Board Housekeepers

 India
3
MotoE World Championship to Halt After 2025 Due to Low Engagement

MotoE World Championship to Halt After 2025 Due to Low Engagement

 Global
4
Minor Jolt in Kalaburagi: Unraveling the 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake

Minor Jolt in Kalaburagi: Unraveling the 2.3 Magnitude Earthquake

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025