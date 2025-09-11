Prime Minister Modi Unveils Grand Projects in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to grace Assam with his presence on September 13 and 14 to initiate and inaugurate a series of major projects amounting to Rs 18,000 crore. The visit marks a pivotal moment for the region, showcasing advancements in cultural and infrastructural development.

On September 13, the Prime Minister is scheduled to participate in the centennial celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika at Guwahati's Veterinary College Field. This event will feature a grand performance by over 1200 artists. A biography of Dr. Hazarika will also be unveiled, translated into various Indian languages, and distributed to two million families in Assam.

September 14 will see the Prime Minister laying the foundation stone for Darrang Medical College and other key infrastructures in Mangaldoi. Further developments include a bridge over the Brahmaputra River and India's pioneering bamboo-based bio refinery in Numaligarh, reinforcing the government's commitment to Assam's progress.