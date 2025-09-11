Left Menu

Delhi Court Dismisses Forgery Allegations Against Sonia Gandhi

A Delhi court dismissed a complaint accusing Sonia Gandhi of forging documents to enroll in India's voter list before gaining citizenship. Despite arguments alleging fraudulent enrollment, the court found no merit to proceed with the case against the former Congress president.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:24 IST
Delhi Court Dismisses Forgery Allegations Against Sonia Gandhi
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has rejected a criminal complaint against Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president, which accused her of document forgery to enroll in the voter list before obtaining Indian citizenship. This decision was pronounced by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Vaibhav Chaurasiya, after hearing extensive arguments from the complainant's legal team.

The complaint alleged that Gandhi's name appeared on the New Delhi parliamentary constituency voter list in 1980-81 despite her not being an Indian citizen at the time. Sonia Gandhi, who originally hailed from Italy, became an Indian citizen on April 30, 1983, under the Citizenship Act. Her voter registration sequence raised suspicions about the authenticity of the documents filed with the Election Commission.

The complainant's legal team argued that enrollment prior to April 1983 was irregular and fraudulent. They pointed to a 1985 Allahabad High Court ruling that recorded Gandhi's citizenship date as April 30, 1983, and called for a thorough investigation. However, ACJM Chaurasiya ruled that the allegations lacked sufficient grounds for a probe, thereby dismissing the complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SaveIN Partners with TrillionLoans to Transform Healthcare Financing

SaveIN Partners with TrillionLoans to Transform Healthcare Financing

 India
2
Nepal Youth Protests Surge: Calls for Anti-Corruption Reform and Leadership Overhaul

Nepal Youth Protests Surge: Calls for Anti-Corruption Reform and Leadership ...

 Nepal
3
WNS Unveils Landmark Sustainability Report for a Resilient Future

WNS Unveils Landmark Sustainability Report for a Resilient Future

 India
4
Diplomatic Breakthrough: Belarus Frees Prisoners After U.S. Appeal

Diplomatic Breakthrough: Belarus Frees Prisoners After U.S. Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025