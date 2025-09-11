PM Modi Conducts Aerial Survey of Disaster-Stricken Uttarakhand

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, to conduct an aerial assessment of areas devastated by recent natural disasters. His arrival at Jolly Grant Airport was marked by a warm reception from Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Chief Minister Dhami, via social media, expressed the significance of the Prime Minister's presence, citing it as a reflection of his empathy towards victims of the disasters. 'Upon arriving in Dehradun to review the disaster-affected regions and relief efforts, we welcomed the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. His presence during this challenging time underscores his deep concern for the affected populace,' Dhami stated.

Following the survey, Modi is scheduled for a high-level meeting focusing on the disaster impacts. Consistent heavy rains have triggered landslides across many areas, prompting the state to seek Rs 5,702 crore in aid from the Central government. A central team has previously examined these regions, acknowledging the state's efforts in relief operations.

In what is considered the worst disaster impact since the Kedarnath calamity, several villages face enormous losses, including human and livestock casualties. Returning from diplomatic talks with Mauritius' Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Modi's commitment to domestic crises is noteworthy.

On Wednesday, CM Dhami convened with an Inter-Ministerial Team led by Joint Secretary R. Prasanna from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The team reviewed damage in Uttrakashi and surrounding districts, praising the government's work in shelter, medical, and compensation efforts for the affected families.

