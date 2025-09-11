Mismanaged Solar Plant Sparks Iberian Blackout

A significant blackout paralyzed vast areas of Spain and Portugal on April 28, exacerbated by mismanagement of a solar plant in southwestern Spain, according to Redeia's chair.

This disruption had an enormous impact, initiating investigations by government, energy watchdogs, and power companies. Evidence cited the inappropriate behavior of a high-capacity photovoltaic plant in Badajoz.

The plant has previously experienced similar failures, with operators allegedly experimenting in management methods. Other energy sources like coal, gas, and nuclear were also blamed for failing to stabilize voltage levels, while Spanish utilities pointed to the grid operator's planning issues.

