Tensions Erupt in Assam: Clash at Golokganj Sparks Protest

Tensions soared in Assam's Golokganj after police lathi-charged an AKRSU torchlight procession, injuring many. Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, at the behest of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, took swift action, suspending officials and ensuring an enquiry. This reaction aimed to calm unrest while addressing long-standing demands of the Koch-Rajbongshi community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:59 IST
Protests in Golakganj in Dhubri district on Wednesday night. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Assam's Golokganj, Dhubri district, tensions escalated following a police lathi-charge on a torchlight procession led by the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU), resulting in several injuries. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma swiftly responded to the incident, which stemmed from a misunderstanding between the administration and the public.

Under the Chief Minister's directive, Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah promptly traveled to Dhubri to address the situation and expressed regret over the occurrence. He disclosed to the media that the Officer-in-Charge of Golokganj police station was suspended and that the Officer-in-Charge of Gauripur police station was reassigned to reserve duties.

The minister assured the Koch-Rajbongshi community and others that the process of granting Scheduled Tribe status to six demanding communities is actively progressing. During his visit, Baruah met injured protesters, consulted AKRSU leaders, and confirmed that an enquiry has been launched, with a report due within five days. AKRSU called for a district bandh following the clash.

