Tensions Erupt in Assam: Clash at Golokganj Sparks Protest

In Assam's Golokganj, Dhubri district, tensions escalated following a police lathi-charge on a torchlight procession led by the All Koch-Rajbongshi Students' Union (AKRSU), resulting in several injuries. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma swiftly responded to the incident, which stemmed from a misunderstanding between the administration and the public.

Under the Chief Minister's directive, Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah promptly traveled to Dhubri to address the situation and expressed regret over the occurrence. He disclosed to the media that the Officer-in-Charge of Golokganj police station was suspended and that the Officer-in-Charge of Gauripur police station was reassigned to reserve duties.

The minister assured the Koch-Rajbongshi community and others that the process of granting Scheduled Tribe status to six demanding communities is actively progressing. During his visit, Baruah met injured protesters, consulted AKRSU leaders, and confirmed that an enquiry has been launched, with a report due within five days. AKRSU called for a district bandh following the clash.