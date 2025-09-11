Left Menu

India's Hydrogen Surge: A Green Leap Forward

India's New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurated a Rs 100-crore scheme to boost startups innovating in green hydrogen production. This initiative is part of the National Green Hydrogen Mission, aiming to transform India's energy sector, create jobs, and position the country as a leader in green hydrogen.

India is making bold strides towards a green energy future as New & Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi unveils a Rs 100-crore initiative dedicated to supporting startups in green hydrogen innovations. Launched at the inaugural Green Hydrogen R&D Conference, the scheme provides up to Rs 5 crore per project, focusing on pioneering hydrogen production, storage, and utilization technologies.

Minister Joshi emphasized the transformative power of research and practical applications in greening industries, cleaning cities, and generating significant employment across the nation. This move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision under the National Green Hydrogen Mission (NGHM) to establish India as a global hub for green hydrogen, supported by a substantial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore.

Progress in hydrogen research and development is evident, with 23 projects already underway and international collaborations expanding. Pilot projects are underway nationwide, including port-based developments and decarbonisation efforts in the steel and shipping sectors. The NGHM aims high, projecting five million metric tonnes of hydrogen production annually by 2030, alongside vast economic and environmental benefits.

