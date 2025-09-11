Left Menu

Punjab Battles Post-Flood Diseases with Widespread Fogging Campaign

The Punjab government has initiated an expansive fogging campaign to combat the spread of dengue and malaria in flood-hit areas. This public health measure comes as a prompt response to recent floods. Additionally, AIIMS conducted a relief mission, delivering crucial medical aid to impacted communities.

  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has embarked on a comprehensive fogging campaign in Ajnala and other regions affected by flooding to curb the spread of dengue, malaria, and other vector-borne diseases. The initiative underscores public health safeguarding efforts in light of recent floods, which have escalated the threat of disease outbreaks.

Jaspal Singh Dhillon, President of Ajnala Nagar Panchayat, emphasized ongoing fogging operations, even in areas less impacted by floods, as a precautionary measure. Simultaneously, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a scheduled review meeting to discuss the state's flood situation, medical support for residents, and compensation measures for affected communities.

AIIMS, New Delhi, deployed a four-day medical relief operation from September 6 to 9, addressing the health needs of thousands in remote and flood-weary villages across several Punjab districts. The team treated over 3,100 patients and provided crucial medicines and medical evaluations, ensuring comprehensive healthcare delivery to otherwise inaccessible regions.

