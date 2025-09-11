Indian Railways Boosts Mizoram Connectivity with New Train Services

In a significant development for Mizoram's rail connectivity, Indian Railways has announced the introduction of three new train services from Sairang station in Aizawl. These services promise to enhance the link between the state capital and key destinations across India.

The inaugural runs for these routes are scheduled for September 13, with regular operations set to commence on specified dates. The first of the new services is the Rajdhani Express, which will connect Sairang with Anand Vihar Terminal. Its inaugural run is slated for September 13, departing at 10:00 hrs, and regular weekly services will begin on September 19.

Two additional services will connect Sairang with Guwahati and Kolkata. These trains will improve access to major urban centers, significantly enhancing travel convenience for residents of Mizoram. The new routes will traverse important stations including Badarpur Jn., Guwahati, and New Jalpaiguri. This initiative marks a major step forward in integrating Mizoram with the national rail network.

(With inputs from agencies.)