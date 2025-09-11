Hyundai Battery Plant Faces Delays After Major Immigration Raid

Hyundai Motor's battery plant in Georgia is experiencing significant startup delays of two to three months due to an extensive immigration raid, announced Hyundai CEO Jose Munoz on Thursday. The plant, in collaboration with South Korea's LG Energy Solution, was recently subjected to the largest single-site enforcement operation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

In his first public address since the incident, Munoz expressed shock upon learning of the raid and immediately sought confirmation of Hyundai's involvement. Investigations revealed the detained workers, numbering about 475 and predominantly South Korean nationals, were mainly employed by LG's suppliers.

Munoz highlighted the necessity of employing skilled foreign workers for the plant's construction phase, citing a lack of specialized skills and equipment in the U.S. As Hyundai awaits the operationalization of the LG plant, it intends to obtain batteries from other facilities, including a Georgia plant operated with Korean company SK On.

