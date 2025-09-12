Left Menu

Global Markets React to Rate Cut Speculations Amid Rising Inflation

Global markets experienced shifts as MSCI's global equities index hit record highs and U.S. Treasury yields fell. This was driven by expectations of interest rate cuts due to weak labor market data. The Federal Reserve's anticipated decisions on rates sparked further market responses amid global economic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 02:28 IST
Global Markets React to Rate Cut Speculations Amid Rising Inflation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global financial markets saw significant changes on Thursday as MSCI's global equities index reached new highs and U.S. Treasury yields declined. Market sentiment shifted towards expectation of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve, fueled by weak labor market data overshadowing higher-than-anticipated inflation figures.

Increased jobless claims have led to predictions of imminent rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, with traders forecasting a 100% probability of a rate reduction at the upcoming Fed meeting. On Wall Street, major indexes closed at record highs, with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite making remarkable gains.

The currency and commodity markets reacted to the shifting economic landscape as the dollar weakened and oil prices dropped amidst concerns over U.S. demand and global oversupply. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions continued to influence market speculations, keeping investors wary of ongoing global developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Canada's Energy Emissions Cap: A New Strategy Ahead?

Canada's Energy Emissions Cap: A New Strategy Ahead?

 Global
2
U.S. Urges G7 to Target Russia-India-China Oil Trade

U.S. Urges G7 to Target Russia-India-China Oil Trade

 United States
3
UN Security Council Condemns Qatar Strikes Amid Israeli-Hamas Tensions

UN Security Council Condemns Qatar Strikes Amid Israeli-Hamas Tensions

 Global
4
Moldova's EU Ambitions at Stake Amid Pro-Russian Electoral Surge

Moldova's EU Ambitions at Stake Amid Pro-Russian Electoral Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025