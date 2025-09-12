Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Ukrainian Drones Target Zaporizhzhia Training Center

Ukrainian drones attacked a Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant training center, posing nuclear safety risks, according to Russian officials. No casualties were reported. Tensions remain high as both sides accuse each other of actions that could incite a nuclear accident. This is the second reported attack within a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 03:52 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 03:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian drones targeted a training center at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on Thursday, according to the Moscow-installed administration overseeing the Russian-held facility. The attack, which reportedly caused no casualties, is under further investigation to determine potential damage.

The plant's communications director, Yevgeniya Yashina, emphasized the risks, stating that such attacks pose a 'direct risk of violating nuclear safety.' The training center is merely 300 meters from the reactors, heightening fears of irreparable consequences should any damage occur.

The incident follows a similar one reported last Saturday, where Ukrainian drones struck the training center's roof. Tensions continue to rise as both Ukrainian and Russian forces accuse each other of actions endangering nuclear safety since Russian forces seized the plant in early 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

