Intense Clash: Chhattisgarh Security Forces Neutralize Senior Naxal Commander

Security forces clashed fiercely with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Friday, ten hours after neutralizing senior commander Manoj and nine others. Special forces, including Gariaband E-30, STF, and CoBRA, remain on site as intermittent firing persists.

Inspector General Amresh Mishra, overseeing the Raipur Range, confirmed that ten weapons have been recovered. The operation revealed a potentially high Naxal casualty count, with forces enduring treacherous conditions to maintain security.

The intense encounter unfolded in the Gedabeda village's dense jungle terrain. Officials furthered efforts to urge remaining Maoists to surrender, referencing recent success stories of Naxal rehabilitations in Bijapur.

