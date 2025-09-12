Left Menu

Intense Clash: Chhattisgarh Security Forces Neutralize Senior Naxal Commander

A prolonged clash between security forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh led to the neutralization of senior commander Manoj and nine others. Ten weapons have been seized. The operation continues as officials push for Maoists to abandon violence and adopt government rehabilitation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 10:32 IST
Security forces carrying out an operation in Chhattisgarh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces clashed fiercely with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Friday, ten hours after neutralizing senior commander Manoj and nine others. Special forces, including Gariaband E-30, STF, and CoBRA, remain on site as intermittent firing persists.

Inspector General Amresh Mishra, overseeing the Raipur Range, confirmed that ten weapons have been recovered. The operation revealed a potentially high Naxal casualty count, with forces enduring treacherous conditions to maintain security.

The intense encounter unfolded in the Gedabeda village's dense jungle terrain. Officials furthered efforts to urge remaining Maoists to surrender, referencing recent success stories of Naxal rehabilitations in Bijapur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

