Bomb Threats Trigger Evacuations at Delhi and Bombay High Courts

Bomb threats at Delhi and Bombay High Courts led to immediate evacuation and heightened security measures. While Delhi faced chaos, with emails linking the threat to ISIS, Bombay quickly cleared its premises. Investigations are underway to trace the origin and credibility of these threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 14:06 IST
Visuals from Bombay High Court premises (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a development causing significant alarm, the Bombay High Court followed the Delhi High Court in receiving a bomb threat on Friday, prompting immediate evacuations. With lawyers and court staff being urgently directed to leave the premises, authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation.

Detailing the incident, Advocate Mangala Waghe mentioned, 'Bombay High Court received a bomb threat today, leading to the evacuation. Police are handling the investigation.' This rapid evacuation follows a major scare earlier at the Delhi High Court due to a threatening email, which led to the halting of proceedings there.

Amid escalating tension, Vice President of the Delhi High Court Bar Association, Sacchin Puri, stated that the security personnel's directive necessitated the full evacuation of the court. Adding to this, a circulating email threat, allegedly linked with ISIS, has spurred further security actions. Police and bomb squads swiftly arrived on the scene, with no suspicious objects found as yet.

