Left Menu

India's Economic Pulse: August 2025 Analysis by Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet's Economy Observer report for August 2025 highlights India's promising economic growth with a GDP rise of 7.8% in early FY 2026. Key forecasts include improved IIP growth, easing inflation, stable interest rates, and cautious investor sentiment. Challenges remain due to trade tensions impacting export sectors like textiles and electronics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:08 IST
India's Economic Pulse: August 2025 Analysis by Dun & Bradstreet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dun & Bradstreet, renowned for its business data analytics, has unveiled the Economy Observer report for August 2025, providing insights into India's macroeconomic landscape.

The report emphasizes significant GDP growth of 7.8% for the first quarter of FY 2026, driven largely by manufacturing gains, despite the challenges posed by recent high tariffs on Indian exports by the US which might force India to diversify its trade networks to mitigate impacts on sectors such as textiles, jewelry, and electronics.

Additionally, the report underscores India's favorable inflation trends, with CPI inflation dropping to an eight-year low, and moderated wholesale prices. This economic milieu is bolstered by forthcoming GST reforms aimed at reducing tax liabilities, while monetary policy maintains investor interest with steady G-Sec yields and robust demand for short-term securities.

TRENDING

1
China's Credit Conundrum: Loans Fall Amid Economic Struggles

China's Credit Conundrum: Loans Fall Amid Economic Struggles

 Global
2
Denmark's Missile Fuel Production: A New Firestorm?

Denmark's Missile Fuel Production: A New Firestorm?

 Global
3
Modi's Milestone Visit to Manipur: A Push for Peace and Progress

Modi's Milestone Visit to Manipur: A Push for Peace and Progress

 India
4
Albania's Virtual Minister Diella: A New Dawn in Anti-Corruption

Albania's Virtual Minister Diella: A New Dawn in Anti-Corruption

 Albania

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025