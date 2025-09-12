India's Economic Pulse: August 2025 Analysis by Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, renowned for its business data analytics, has unveiled the Economy Observer report for August 2025, providing insights into India's macroeconomic landscape.

The report emphasizes significant GDP growth of 7.8% for the first quarter of FY 2026, driven largely by manufacturing gains, despite the challenges posed by recent high tariffs on Indian exports by the US which might force India to diversify its trade networks to mitigate impacts on sectors such as textiles, jewelry, and electronics.

Additionally, the report underscores India's favorable inflation trends, with CPI inflation dropping to an eight-year low, and moderated wholesale prices. This economic milieu is bolstered by forthcoming GST reforms aimed at reducing tax liabilities, while monetary policy maintains investor interest with steady G-Sec yields and robust demand for short-term securities.