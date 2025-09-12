Left Menu

Denmark's Missile Fuel Production: A New Firestorm?

Russia has criticized Denmark's plan to host a Ukrainian missile fuel production facility, warning it could escalate tensions and increase violence in Ukraine. The facility, linked to the Flamingo missiles, which President Zelenskiy hails as a key weapon, will be near Denmark's Skydstrup air force base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:28 IST
Denmark's Missile Fuel Production: A New Firestorm?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has publicly denounced Denmark's decision to establish a Ukrainian long-range missile fuel production facility on its soil, citing potential escalation risks and further violence in Ukraine.

Announced last week, this facility marks the first international expansion for the Ukrainian defense firm Fire Point, known for manufacturing the Flamingo missiles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has praised these missiles as a standout military asset.

The facility is slated to be near Denmark's Skydstrup air force base, a crucial site for Denmark's F-16 fighter jets. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova's remarks underline Denmark's perceived antagonistic stance towards Russia. Denmark, a strong ally of Ukraine, has already committed substantial military aid since the conflict's escalation in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Railway Revolution: Mizoram’s New Broad Gauge Line Set to Boost Growth

Railway Revolution: Mizoram’s New Broad Gauge Line Set to Boost Growth

 India
2
Gaganjeet Bhullar Wins Inaugural IGPL Invitational

Gaganjeet Bhullar Wins Inaugural IGPL Invitational

 India
3
Closure of Afghan Refugee Support Centres Amid Gender Restrictions

Closure of Afghan Refugee Support Centres Amid Gender Restrictions

 Global
4
Delhi Police Busts Major Cocaine Racket Led by Nigerian Kingpin

Delhi Police Busts Major Cocaine Racket Led by Nigerian Kingpin

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025