Russia has publicly denounced Denmark's decision to establish a Ukrainian long-range missile fuel production facility on its soil, citing potential escalation risks and further violence in Ukraine.

Announced last week, this facility marks the first international expansion for the Ukrainian defense firm Fire Point, known for manufacturing the Flamingo missiles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has praised these missiles as a standout military asset.

The facility is slated to be near Denmark's Skydstrup air force base, a crucial site for Denmark's F-16 fighter jets. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova's remarks underline Denmark's perceived antagonistic stance towards Russia. Denmark, a strong ally of Ukraine, has already committed substantial military aid since the conflict's escalation in 2022.

