WHO Optimistic on Containing Congo's Ebola Outbreak
A WHO official emphasized the potential to contain Congo's Ebola outbreak with appropriate actions within two weeks, though it remains challenging. WHO's Patrick Otim highlighted the arrival of 400 vaccine doses in Bulape, urging for greater support. The vaccination campaign is poised to start on Saturday.
The World Health Organization has expressed optimism about containing the latest Ebola outbreak in Congo, contingent on swift, decisive actions in the coming fortnight.
During a briefing in Geneva, WHO Programme Area Manager Patrick Otim underscored the situation as challenging, urging enhanced support for the Congolese government and its partners.
In a proactive step, 400 doses of Ebola vaccines have been dispatched to Bulape in Kasai province, with vaccination efforts scheduled to commence on Saturday.
