WHO Optimistic on Containing Congo's Ebola Outbreak

The World Health Organization has expressed optimism about containing the latest Ebola outbreak in Congo, contingent on swift, decisive actions in the coming fortnight.

During a briefing in Geneva, WHO Programme Area Manager Patrick Otim underscored the situation as challenging, urging enhanced support for the Congolese government and its partners.

In a proactive step, 400 doses of Ebola vaccines have been dispatched to Bulape in Kasai province, with vaccination efforts scheduled to commence on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)