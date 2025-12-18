India on Cancer's Frontline: Battling Rising Cases with New HPV Vaccine
India ranks third globally in cancer prevalence and could see 2 million cases by 2040. The government is focusing on making a new HPV vaccine for cervical cancer accessible. Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the shift from communicable to non-communicable diseases, affecting younger populations.
- Country:
- India
India faces a growing cancer crisis, ranking third globally after China and the United States, with projections indicating around 2 million cases by 2040. Minister of State Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha about these alarming figures during Thursday's session.
In response to questions, Singh revealed the Department of Biotechnology has developed its first HPV vaccine, targeting cervical cancer. Efforts are underway to distribute the vaccine at low or no cost to the public, aiming to curb the rising incidence of this disease among young Indian women.
Singh emphasized the evolving disease landscape in India, with non-communicable diseases such as cancer and heart disease increasingly affecting younger demographics, adding to the country's healthcare burden. A national program is expanding cancer treatment facilities nationwide to address this growing challenge.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Strengthens Healthcare Ties with Afghanistan Amid Humanitarian Commitments
Jharkhand to Build First Medical University: A Leap in Healthcare
Max Healthcare Expands into Pune: A Milestone in Super Speciality Care
U.S. Healthcare Showdown: Republicans vs. Democrats on ACA Subsidies
Healthcare Subsidies Set to Expire Amid Political Turmoil