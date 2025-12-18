Left Menu

India on Cancer's Frontline: Battling Rising Cases with New HPV Vaccine

India ranks third globally in cancer prevalence and could see 2 million cases by 2040. The government is focusing on making a new HPV vaccine for cervical cancer accessible. Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the shift from communicable to non-communicable diseases, affecting younger populations.

India faces a growing cancer crisis, ranking third globally after China and the United States, with projections indicating around 2 million cases by 2040. Minister of State Jitendra Singh informed the Rajya Sabha about these alarming figures during Thursday's session.

In response to questions, Singh revealed the Department of Biotechnology has developed its first HPV vaccine, targeting cervical cancer. Efforts are underway to distribute the vaccine at low or no cost to the public, aiming to curb the rising incidence of this disease among young Indian women.

Singh emphasized the evolving disease landscape in India, with non-communicable diseases such as cancer and heart disease increasingly affecting younger demographics, adding to the country's healthcare burden. A national program is expanding cancer treatment facilities nationwide to address this growing challenge.

