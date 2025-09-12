India-Iceland Forge Path for Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Partnership

India and Iceland have announced plans to bolster collaboration in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors, emphasizing sustainable blue growth and zero-waste initiatives. This followed a high-level three-day visit by an Indian delegation to Reykjavik, according to an official statement from India's Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

During a meeting in Reykjavik, Likhi, representing India, engaged with senior officials from the Iceland Ocean Cluster (IOC) to explore the development of fisheries clusters in India. Discussions highlighted Iceland's technological expertise in sustainable marine practices, complimenting India's expansive production capabilities. Investment opportunities and B2B linkages were also explored.

Innovation was a key focus, with the meeting addressing fish processing, value addition, traceability, and certification. Both sides identified potential projects and investment scopes. Icelandic firms shared insights into their zero-waste models, offering new paths for collaboration. The talks also opened channels for technology transfer to enhance India's fisheries value chain.