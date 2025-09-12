Left Menu

India-Iceland Forge Path for Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Partnership

India and Iceland are enhancing their fisheries cooperation through sustainable blue growth strategies, zero-waste initiatives, and technology sharing. An Indian delegation's visit to Reykjavik focused on strategic partnerships, investment, and innovation in fisheries and aquaculture sectors, fostering Indo-Icelandic ties for mutual growth and development.

Updated: 12-09-2025 16:23 IST

Indian delegation explores sustainable fisheries cooperation during Iceland visit (Photo/Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India and Iceland have announced plans to bolster collaboration in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors, emphasizing sustainable blue growth and zero-waste initiatives. This followed a high-level three-day visit by an Indian delegation to Reykjavik, according to an official statement from India's Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

During a meeting in Reykjavik, Likhi, representing India, engaged with senior officials from the Iceland Ocean Cluster (IOC) to explore the development of fisheries clusters in India. Discussions highlighted Iceland's technological expertise in sustainable marine practices, complimenting India's expansive production capabilities. Investment opportunities and B2B linkages were also explored.

Innovation was a key focus, with the meeting addressing fish processing, value addition, traceability, and certification. Both sides identified potential projects and investment scopes. Icelandic firms shared insights into their zero-waste models, offering new paths for collaboration. The talks also opened channels for technology transfer to enhance India's fisheries value chain.

