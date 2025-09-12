Left Menu

Drone Strike Disrupts Major Russian Oil Port

A Ukrainian drone attack temporarily halted oil loading at Russia's Primorsk port, causing fires at this vital export hub. The attack, first of its kind reported on the site, set a vessel and pumping station ablaze. Russian officials confirmed no oil spills occurred, and the fire was extinguished.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:42 IST
Drone Strike Disrupts Major Russian Oil Port
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Ukrainian drone assault has led to a suspension of oil loading operations at Russia's Primorsk port, according to an insider from Ukraine's SBU security service who spoke anonymously to Reuters. This port is recognized as a crucial point for Russia's oil exports.

Fires erupted at the facility due to the attack, although details on whether operations remain halted have not been disclosed. The incident marks the first reported drone strike at one of Russia's major oil and fuel export terminals.

Earlier statements from the regional governor noted that a drone strike caused fires on a vessel and at a pumping station. There's been no acknowledgment of Ukraine's involvement or ongoing conflict, with officials stating the fire has been extinguished without any oil spillage.

TRENDING

1
Court Rejects Plea for 'City Forest' Designation of Defunct Mill Land

Court Rejects Plea for 'City Forest' Designation of Defunct Mill Land

 India
2
Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Ongoing Rate Cut Speculations

Wall Street Holds Steady Amid Ongoing Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
3
India's Metro Rail Surge: Poised to Overtake the US

India's Metro Rail Surge: Poised to Overtake the US

 India
4
Tensions Rise: German Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador

Tensions Rise: German Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025