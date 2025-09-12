Drone Strike Disrupts Major Russian Oil Port
A Ukrainian drone attack temporarily halted oil loading at Russia's Primorsk port, causing fires at this vital export hub. The attack, first of its kind reported on the site, set a vessel and pumping station ablaze. Russian officials confirmed no oil spills occurred, and the fire was extinguished.
A Ukrainian drone assault has led to a suspension of oil loading operations at Russia's Primorsk port, according to an insider from Ukraine's SBU security service who spoke anonymously to Reuters. This port is recognized as a crucial point for Russia's oil exports.
Fires erupted at the facility due to the attack, although details on whether operations remain halted have not been disclosed. The incident marks the first reported drone strike at one of Russia's major oil and fuel export terminals.
Earlier statements from the regional governor noted that a drone strike caused fires on a vessel and at a pumping station. There's been no acknowledgment of Ukraine's involvement or ongoing conflict, with officials stating the fire has been extinguished without any oil spillage.
