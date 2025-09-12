Controversy Erupts Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Amid Security Concerns

Anand Dubey, a leader from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, has sparked a heated debate by urging the cancellation of the highly anticipated India-Pakistan cricket match slated for the 2025 Asia Cup. Dubey directed his appeal to President Droupadi Murmu and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, citing serious national security concerns.

Dubey's impassioned plea comes in the wake of a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam earlier this year, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Dubey criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for prioritizing commercial interests over national sentiments, accusing the BJP government of inconsistent policies in maintaining relations with Pakistan.

The appeal for cancellation resonated amid broader public dissatisfaction, with many calling for a boycott. Despite this, the Supreme Court refused to prioritize a plea to halt the match, slated for September 14, 2025, siding with the BCCI's stance on participating in multinational events while eschewing bilateral series with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)