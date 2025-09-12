Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Amid Security Concerns

Anand Dubey of Shiv Sena (UBT) calls for canceling the India-Pakistan match in the 2025 Asia Cup, citing national security concerns and the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack. The BCCI's approval of the match faces criticism for prioritizing business over sentiments, while a plea to halt the match was dismissed by the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:43 IST
Controversy Erupts Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match Amid Security Concerns
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anand Dubey, a leader from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction, has sparked a heated debate by urging the cancellation of the highly anticipated India-Pakistan cricket match slated for the 2025 Asia Cup. Dubey directed his appeal to President Droupadi Murmu and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, citing serious national security concerns.

Dubey's impassioned plea comes in the wake of a devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam earlier this year, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. Dubey criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for prioritizing commercial interests over national sentiments, accusing the BJP government of inconsistent policies in maintaining relations with Pakistan.

The appeal for cancellation resonated amid broader public dissatisfaction, with many calling for a boycott. Despite this, the Supreme Court refused to prioritize a plea to halt the match, slated for September 14, 2025, siding with the BCCI's stance on participating in multinational events while eschewing bilateral series with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket Amidst Tensions: India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup Clash

Cricket Amidst Tensions: India vs. Pakistan Asia Cup Clash

 United Arab Emirates
2
Aerial Revolution: The Rise of Air Taxis in Urban Mobility

Aerial Revolution: The Rise of Air Taxis in Urban Mobility

 Global
3
Godrej Firms Up Role in Aerospace with Key LEAP Engine Components Contract

Godrej Firms Up Role in Aerospace with Key LEAP Engine Components Contract

 India
4
Market Moves: AI Trades and Sentiment Shifts Drive Wall Street

Market Moves: AI Trades and Sentiment Shifts Drive Wall Street

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025