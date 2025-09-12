Left Menu

Vijay's Statewide Tour: A Test of Political Endurance

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay will commence a statewide tour, holding district meetings. Party outlines strict guidelines for a safe event while BJP's Annamalai questions Vijay's long-term political resolve. A prior incident involving Vijay's bouncers highlights challenges in the leader’s political journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 19:26 IST
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's President Vijay is set to begin an extensive statewide tour, as announced by the party. This significant political move, starting tomorrow, will see Vijay addressing gatherings across all districts. General Secretary Anand released a set of guidelines to ensure the tour proceeds without incidents.

The guidelines strongly advise against followers trailing Vijay's convoy on two-wheelers or vehicles, stressing that vulnerable groups like pregnant women, seniors, and others with health concerns should opt to view events online. Additionally, the party has discouraged extravagant celebrations and emphasized strict adherence to traffic rules and public safety norms.

The statement further urges attendees to allow unimpeded access for ambulances and regular public movement during the events. Compliance with legal requirements, such as avoiding unauthorized structures and maintaining decorum, is also stressed. This initiative aims for disciplined engagement, ensuring Vijay's tour is seamless and successful.

Previously, Vijay faced legal challenges after an incident involving his bouncers and a supporter. Furthermore, BJP Tamil Nadu chief Annamalai remarked on Vijay's political entry, noting the ideological differences while questioning his capacity for sustained political involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

