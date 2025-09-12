Left Menu

India's Manuscript Legacy: A Treasure Trove Unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the Gyan Bharatam International Conference, highlighted India's vast manuscript collection as an unparalleled civilizational treasure. The event focused on reclaiming and preserving India's heritage through global collaboration, digitization, and engaging the youth, positioning India on a path to becoming a global knowledge leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a powerful speech at the Gyan Bharatam International Conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the unmatched value of India's manuscript heritage, referring to it as an unparalleled civilizational treasure. The conference, which ends on September 13, is focused on 'Reclaiming India's Knowledge Legacy through Manuscript Heritage'.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the significance of these manuscripts in showcasing India's intellectual and cultural history. He highlighted the historical achievements in mathematics and computer science, tracing their roots back to India, and praised the manuscripts for encapsulating the spirit of 'unity in diversity' across different languages.

The Prime Minister also announced initiatives to collaborate with universities in Thailand and Vietnam, aimed at deciphering ancient languages, while advocating for digitization to prevent intellectual piracy. Modi called on the youth to participate enthusiastically in the Gyan Bharatam Mission, which seeks to preserve texts globally and propel India as a Vishwaguru by 2047.

