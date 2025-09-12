Sebi Greenlights Innovative Guidelines to Deepen Capital Markets

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has unveiled a series of reforms aimed at strengthening capital markets. Key decisions from the recent board meeting include easing the IPO route for large companies by lowering the minimum public offer size and allowing more time to meet shareholding norms.

Another significant change is the increase in anchor investment allocation to 40% of the public issue, offering a boost to issuer confidence. To facilitate foreign investor participation, single-window clearance will now be available for trusted investors like central banks and sovereign wealth funds.

Additional measures include revised thresholds for related party transactions, flexibility in the AIF framework, and incentives for mutual fund distributors. These initiatives are designed to attract both domestic and international capital, ultimately deepening market participation.