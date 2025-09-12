Left Menu

PM Modi's Mizoram Visit: A Transformative Leap in Connectivity and Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Mizoram, inaugurating the historic Bairabi Sairang Railway Project and other development initiatives worth over Rs 9000 crore. The new railway line promises to link Aizawl with major cities, enhancing the local economy and facilitating transportation across sectors.

Updated: 12-09-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 21:41 IST
North East Frontier Railway CPRO KK Sharma. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for an impactful visit to Mizoram, where he will oversee the inauguration of the Bairabi Sairang Railway Project. This pivotal infrastructure endeavor marks the first-ever railway connection for Aizawl, promising to fulfill long-held aspirations of the region's inhabitants. The North East Frontier Railway's CPRO, KK Sharma, has lauded the project as a landmark development, mapping Aizawl onto India's extensive railway network.

In addition to the railway project, PM Modi will flag off three new express train services, including the Rajdhani Express linking Sairang to Delhi, and routes connecting Mizoram to Kolkata and Guwahati. This initiative is anticipated to drive economic benefits, lower market prices, and boost tourism, while providing enhanced transportation of local produce across the nation. The expansion may even reach the Myanmar border, reflecting long-term strategic planning.

During his stay in Mizoram, which is part of a broader tour across five states from September 13 to 15, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation for numerous development projects. With investments totaling over Rs 9000 crore, the initiatives span railways, roadways, energy, and sports sectors. Among the highlights are critical road infrastructure projects and the strategic enhancement of energy capabilities, underscoring a commitment to sustained regional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

