Pawan Khera Defends AI Video Amid BJP Criticism

Congress leader Pawan Khera has come forward to defend a contentious AI-generated video shared by the Bihar Congress, which depicted characters resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother. Khera stated there was no intention of disrespect, accusing the BJP of fabricating sympathy and sensationalizing the matter.

During a conversation with ANI, Khera remarked, "There is no disrespect shown towards his late mother... Why does the BJP try to make an issue out of everything and generate fake sympathy?" He further stressed that political figures, including PM Modi, should handle opposition with humor and maturity, rather than avoiding criticism.

Khera also criticized the timing of PM Modi's visit to Manipur after 864 days, labeling it as "too little, too late," and called attention to local discomfort over planned cultural performances. The Prime Minister's multi-state tour includes laying foundation stones and inaugurating projects worth Rs 71,850 crore across five states.