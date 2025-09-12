Himachal Pradesh: Leading the Way in Climate-Resilient Mountain Urbanization

Himachal Pradesh is emerging as a trailblazer in mountain urbanization, with a strong emphasis on sustainability and climate resilience, according to PWD and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh. Speaking at the 'Sustainable Urbanisation and Climate-Resilient Development' conclave, Singh underscored the necessity for unique urban growth models that harmonize development and environmental conservation in the ecologically sensitive region.

The Minister articulated the state's comprehensive vision for sustainable urban development, highlighting its commitment to the green building movement. Himachal's push for sustainable practices underscores its resolve to minimize environmental impact while enhancing quality of life. Key initiatives include climate-smart building codes, vulnerability assessments in urban planning, and innovations like traditional knowledge integration, early warning systems, and bioengineering for slope stabilization.

Himachal Pradesh leads the way in renewable energy, achieving 100% renewable electricity, with Shimla and Dharamshala moving toward electric public transport. The state is also developing cable car systems and non-motorized pathways to alleviate urban congestion, while new financing models like the 'Himachal Green Development Fund' illustrate its innovative approach. The state aims to be the world's first climate-positive mountain state by 2047, blending cultural heritage preservation with tourism growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)