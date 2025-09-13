Market Mood Swings: Inflation Jitters and Rate Cut Speculations Stir Investor Nerves

Global financial markets remained volatile following the latest economic reports from the U.S., with key indicators signaling a murky outlook. Investors kept a close watch as U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Friday, weighed down by an increase in inflation expectations.

The latest sentiment study by the University of Michigan highlighted growing pessimism among U.S. consumers, with sentiment dipping to its lowest since May. Inflation expectations showed a mixed trend, maintaining a high projection for the coming year and even ticking upward over a five-year span.

On Wall Street, the indexes exhibited mixed movements. The Dow Jones dipped amid instability, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq managed gains. The financial world now eagerly watches Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell's upcoming statement as the anticipation heightens for interest rate cuts.

