Market Mood Swings: Inflation Jitters and Rate Cut Speculations Stir Investor Nerves
Global markets were tense as U.S. Treasury yields rose amid investor concerns over inflation. U.S. consumer sentiment weakened, with inflation expectations up, feeding into Wall Street's mixed performance. As the U.S. dollar strengthened and oil prices climbed, attention now turns to potential Federal Reserve rate cuts and upcoming economic indicators.
Global financial markets remained volatile following the latest economic reports from the U.S., with key indicators signaling a murky outlook. Investors kept a close watch as U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Friday, weighed down by an increase in inflation expectations.
The latest sentiment study by the University of Michigan highlighted growing pessimism among U.S. consumers, with sentiment dipping to its lowest since May. Inflation expectations showed a mixed trend, maintaining a high projection for the coming year and even ticking upward over a five-year span.
On Wall Street, the indexes exhibited mixed movements. The Dow Jones dipped amid instability, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq managed gains. The financial world now eagerly watches Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell's upcoming statement as the anticipation heightens for interest rate cuts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
