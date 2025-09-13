Left Menu

Ecuador Redirects Diesel Funds to Social Programs

Ecuador has announced the elimination of its diesel subsidy, redirecting the $1.1 billion funds saved to social programs. The government contends that the subsidy has long been a financial burden while failing to benefit those in need. The change aims to enhance social welfare and fiscal sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 13-09-2025 05:49 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 05:49 IST
Ecuador Redirects Diesel Funds to Social Programs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

In a significant policy shift, Ecuador's government announced on Friday the elimination of the nation's diesel subsidy, reallocating the saved funds to bolster social programs.

The government, in a statement on X, elaborated that the longstanding diesel subsidy had resulted in a $1.1 billion annual strain on fiscal accounts, with minimal impact on its intended beneficiaries.

The reallocation aims to enhance social welfare, ensuring that the funds are effectively utilized for those who truly need support, meanwhile enhancing fiscal sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Surge as U.S. and UK Warships Navigate Taiwan Strait

Tensions Surge as U.S. and UK Warships Navigate Taiwan Strait

 Global
2
Operation Midway Blitz: Tensions Rise Amid ICE Shooting Incident

Operation Midway Blitz: Tensions Rise Amid ICE Shooting Incident

 Global
3
Ecuador Revamps Subsidy Strategy to Boost Social Welfare

Ecuador Revamps Subsidy Strategy to Boost Social Welfare

 Global
4
Evan Dunfee Strides to Gold in Tokyo

Evan Dunfee Strides to Gold in Tokyo

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025