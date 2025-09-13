Mission Vatsalya Expansion: Empowerment for Widows and Single Women in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government's decision to expand the Mission Vatsalya scheme marks a significant move towards supporting widows and single women. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare announced the broader scope to enhance benefits statewide.

Originally initiated in 2021 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheme was designed to assist children who had lost both parents and widowed women in obtaining essential governmental aid. Taluka-level committees ensured access to crucial documents and support.

In a recent update, Tatkare revealed that the government would conduct district-level outreach programs to facilitate access to state welfare initiatives, aiming to bolster social and economic security for women under the 'government at your doorstep' drive.

