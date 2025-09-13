Mission Vatsalya Expansion: Empowerment for Widows and Single Women in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra government is broadening the Mission Vatsalya scheme to include benefits for all widows, and single and deserted women. Initially launched during the COVID-19 pandemic to assist orphans and widows, the scheme now aims to provide comprehensive social and economic support to women across the state.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government's decision to expand the Mission Vatsalya scheme marks a significant move towards supporting widows and single women. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare announced the broader scope to enhance benefits statewide.
Originally initiated in 2021 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the scheme was designed to assist children who had lost both parents and widowed women in obtaining essential governmental aid. Taluka-level committees ensured access to crucial documents and support.
In a recent update, Tatkare revealed that the government would conduct district-level outreach programs to facilitate access to state welfare initiatives, aiming to bolster social and economic security for women under the 'government at your doorstep' drive.
(With inputs from agencies.)