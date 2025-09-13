Adani Power's $3 Billion Ultra Super-Critical Plant in Bihar

In a major development for Bihar's power sector, Adani Power announced plans to establish a 2,400 MW ultra super-critical power plant in the state. The venture, requiring an investment of USD 3 billion, promises to significantly bolster power supply in the region.

The project will be undertaken at Pirpainti in the Bhagalpur district as part of a 25-year Power Supply Agreement with Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd. This agreement follows a competitive bidding process, in which Adani Power secured the project by offering the lowest supply rate of Rs 6.075 per KWh.

During its construction phase, the initiative is expected to provide direct and indirect employment to 10,000-12,000 individuals, further enhancing the economic impact on the local community. The plant's completion is anticipated within a 60-month timeline under the SHAKTI Policy of India, with coal linkage already allocated.

